Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 217.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 222,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROAD opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

