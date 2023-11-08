Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 134.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

