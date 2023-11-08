Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,080 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everi were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after buying an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $73,863,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everi by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

