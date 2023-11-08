Arizona State Retirement System Sells 289 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 97.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 35,909.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.82. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

