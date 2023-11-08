Arizona State Retirement System Sells 382 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $598,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,800.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

