Arizona State Retirement System Sells 383 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.07 and a beta of 0.32. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $39.27.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -488.87%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

