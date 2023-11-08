Arizona State Retirement System Sells 489 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 23,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

