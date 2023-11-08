Arizona State Retirement System Sells 492 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TriMas were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TriMas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

