Arizona State Retirement System Sells 507 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.