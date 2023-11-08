Arizona State Retirement System Sells 562 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iRobot by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1,392.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 120,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $872.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

