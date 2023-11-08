Arizona State Retirement System Sells 604 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $4,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 11.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHL opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

