Arizona State Retirement System Sells 662 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 47.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 271.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

