Arizona State Retirement System Sells 799 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 395,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9,395.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.