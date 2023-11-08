Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 90.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,040,839.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 80.6 %

VTYX stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

