Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

