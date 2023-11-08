ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $812,018.88 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $812,018.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,111,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,057,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

