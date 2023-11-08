BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

