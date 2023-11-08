BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 42,033 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $606,956.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,141,603.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $928,363.44.
BCAT opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
