BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

