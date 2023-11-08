Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 930 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

