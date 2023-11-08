Brian Johnson Porter Buys 250 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,250.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

FFH stock opened at C$1,225.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,053.20. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$705.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,271.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

