Cano Health (CANO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $-82 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-31 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cano Health Trading Down 13.1 %
Shares of CANO stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $378.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
