Cano Health (CANO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $-82 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $378.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 81.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

