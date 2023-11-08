Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,135,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $147,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,065 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 1,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 106,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

