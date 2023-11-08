Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 11,206 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.7 %

NET stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.