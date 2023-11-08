Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.