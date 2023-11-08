Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $267.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $267,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

