Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.08, a PEG ratio of 969.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,726,702 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.