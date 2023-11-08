Desktop Metal (DM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

DM opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

