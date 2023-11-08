Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $312.94 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.