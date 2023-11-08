DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $13.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.73.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DISH Network by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DISH Network by 54.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

