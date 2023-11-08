Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

