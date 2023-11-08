Edward J. Lehner Sells 22,000 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $639,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RYI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

