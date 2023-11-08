Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Embecta were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Embecta by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann purchased 4,700 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $101,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Embecta news, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $101,849.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,891.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,558 shares of company stock valued at $409,371. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMBC

About Embecta

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.