Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $776,260.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Equinix Price Performance
NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $758.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.91 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.