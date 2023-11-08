Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $776,260.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $758.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.91 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

