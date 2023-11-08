Erin Joy Wallace Sells 1,360 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67.

FSV stock opened at C$197.71 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of C$160.72 and a twelve month high of C$214.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$200.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$200.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

