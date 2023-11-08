Euroseas (ESEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euroseas Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
