Evercore Analysts Give Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) a $11.00 Price Target

Evercore set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. They set an inline rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

GOOS stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.