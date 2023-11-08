Evercore ISI Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

