F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,399 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

