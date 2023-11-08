F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,399 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
