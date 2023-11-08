Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.46 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

