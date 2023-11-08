Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $293,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,389,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,025,682.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $419,059.36.

On Monday, September 11th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.