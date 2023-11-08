First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso Sells 40,000 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

