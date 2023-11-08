Forian (FORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Forian stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORA

About Forian

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.