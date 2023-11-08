Forian (FORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
Forian Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Forian stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Forian from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
