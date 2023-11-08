Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 3,310 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

