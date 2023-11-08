Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00.
F5 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
