Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

