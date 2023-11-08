Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11.

Insider Activity

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.