Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 20,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.3 %
Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIL
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.