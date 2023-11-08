Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 20,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

