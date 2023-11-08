Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Northwestern University increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern University now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

