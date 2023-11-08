Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.13 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

