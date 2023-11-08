Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $778,748.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

